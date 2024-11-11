News & Insights

Davide Campari-Milano Advances Share Buyback Program

November 11, 2024 — 12:26 pm EST

Davide Campari-Milano SpA (IT:CPR) has released an update.

Davide Campari-Milano N.V. has announced the purchase of 138,000 of its own shares at an average price of €6.1505, totaling €848,772.30, as part of its share buyback program. This move is part of a larger effort authorized by shareholders to buy back up to 8 million shares, with a total of 207,855 shares purchased so far.

