Davide Campari-Milano Advances Share Buyback Program

Davide Campari-Milano SpA (IT:CPR) has released an update.

Davide Campari-Milano N.V. has announced the purchase of 138,000 of its own shares at an average price of €6.1505, totaling €848,772.30, as part of its share buyback program. This move is part of a larger effort authorized by shareholders to buy back up to 8 million shares, with a total of 207,855 shares purchased so far.

For further insights into IT:CPR stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

Trending Articles

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.