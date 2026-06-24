Dave's Customer Engagement Strengthens: A Key to User Scalability

Dave Inc.’s DAVE new member count increased 22% year over year in the first quarter of 2026, taking the total to 695,000. The company managed to expand its membership, incurring $18 in customer acquisition costs, a substantial dip from the preceding quarter’s $20. Lower acquisition costs, combined with a high conversion rate, created a broad top-of-funnel pool to build and deepen long-term customer relationships.

With a growing membership base, Dave witnessed a steep 24% year-over-year increase in its average revenues per user and an 18% increase in monthly transacting members. Such lofty growth suggests customers’ heightened inclination to actively transact and incorporate Dave into their daily lives.

Dave can maintain a strong relationship with its members despite their shifting financial needs. During the tax refund season, the company experiences a dip in user demand for short-term liquidity. Despite this setback, the underlying engagement remained intact, resulting in a recovery in April with average origination sizes to $214. Further enhancements are expected as the CashAI v5.5 model is optimized and the v6 model is introduced in the upcoming months.

The strength in Dave’s customer relationship is highlighted in the improvement in its gross payback period to nearly three months in the first quarter of 2026. Heavy user engagement with products like ExtraCash drove originations by 37% year over year to $2.1 billion, hinting at a swift realization of financial returns on acquired customers. An effective monetization cycle builds confidence among management to reinvest in marketing, creating a loop of acquiring users and deepening engagement.

DAVE’s Price Performance, Value Score & Estimates

Dave has jumped 38.6% in the past year, significantly outperforming the 9.4% return of its industry. Dave surpassed its competitors, OppFi OPFI and Sezzle SEZL, which have declined 39.5% and 5.3%, respectively.

1-Year Share Price Performance

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From a valuation perspective, Dave trades at a 12-month forward price-to-earnings ratio of 17.03, cheaper than Sezzle’s 26.58, while being more expensive than OppFi’s 4.26.

P/E F12M

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DAVE has a Value Score of C. OppFi and Sezzle carry a Value Score of A and D, respectively.

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for Dave’s 2026 and 2027 earnings has risen 13.8% and 15.1%, respectively, over the past 60 days.

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DAVE currently sports a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy). You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.

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This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

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The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.