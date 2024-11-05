Dave reports preliminary Q3 revenue $92.5M, consensus $80.7M

“In light of the recent FTC action, we wanted to share preliminary Q3 results and reiterate the positive outlook for our business,” said Jason Wilk, Founder and CEO of Dave (DAVE). “We are pleased to report that we have delivered yet another record quarter of accelerating revenue growth and profitability, demonstrating the continued strength of our business. Given our strong year-to-date performance and continued positive outlook, we plan to raise our full-year 2024 Revenue and Adjusted EBITDA guidance in our upcoming earnings release on November 12. It is worth emphasizing that the FTC’s action, for which we believe we have strong defenses, is related to consumer disclosures and consent, not our ability to charge subscription fees and optional tips and express fees moving forward. Accordingly, we have not contemplated any changes to our forecast as a result of the FTC’s action. With strong profitability, we believe we are well-positioned to sustain a vigorous defense and bring this matter to resolution. Our commitment to transparency, compliance, and customer trust remains our highest priority as we continue to serve the needs of our members.”

