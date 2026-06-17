Dave & Buster's Stock Outlook Turns on a Back-to-Basics Turnaround

Dave & Buster’s Entertainment, Inc. PLAY remains a contested story after a weak fiscal first quarter. The company has recognizable entertainment assets, but softer traffic and execution missteps have reset the debate.



The question is whether management’s back-to-basics plan can restore positive comparable sales and rebuild profitability fast enough.

Dave & Buster's Business Mix Matters Again

Dave & Buster’s operates around dining, games and sports viewing through its “Eat, Drink, Play and Watch” model. That mix matters because the latest quarter showed sharply different trends across the business.



Food and beverage revenues represented 38.3% of revenues and rose 6.5% year over year to $214.1 million. Entertainment revenues represented 61.7% and fell 5.9% to $345.1 million, making games and traffic the key recovery areas.

Dave & Buster's Entertainment, Inc. Price and Consensus

Dave & Buster's Entertainment, Inc. price-consensus-chart | Dave & Buster's Entertainment, Inc. Quote

Brinker International EAT is a relevant restaurant peer because casual-dining operators compete for discretionary dining dollars. Brinker currently carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold).



The Cheesecake Factory Incorporated CAKE also fits the comparison, as it depends on guest traffic, menu appeal and value perception in a competitive restaurant market. Cheesecake Factory currently carries a Zacks Rank #3.

PLAY's Weak Quarter Shows the Real Problem

Dave & Buster’s reported adjusted earnings of 22 cents per share, missing the Zacks Consensus Estimate of 37 cents. Revenues of $559.2 million also missed the consensus mark of $571 million and declined 1.5% year over year.



Comparable store sales fell 5.4%, including Main Event-branded locations. The decline reflected weaker walk-in business, with entertainment softness weighing heavily on the quarter.



Operating income dropped to $46.9 million from $63.2 million a year earlier. Adjusted EBITDA declined to $123.2 million from $136.1 million, while adjusted EBITDA margin narrowed to 22% from 24%.

Dave & Buster's Turnaround Levers Are Visible

Management is refocusing on food, games, marketing, operations and remodels. Food and beverage has been an early bright spot, supported by Eat & Play Combos, menu changes and improved food attach.



Games are another major lever after years of underinvestment. The company recently rolled out 10 new games and plans at least five additional games during the remainder of fiscal 2026.



Marketing is being rebuilt around a simpler promotional calendar and more disciplined media spending. Remodels are also part of the reset, with the new prototype producing roughly a 7% comparable sales uplift while costing about half as much as prior remodels.

PLAY Still Faces Clear Execution Risks

The rebound still faces clear pressure points. Weaker consumer sentiment, elevated gas prices and pressure on discretionary spending remain risks for a concept built around out-of-home entertainment.



Marketing execution is also not fixed yet. Management said its dollar-per-day messaging did not resonate as expected, highlighting the need for sharper value communication.



Lower-income consumer weakness adds another challenge. Value promotions may support traffic, but sustained discounting could pressure margins if sales do not respond enough.

Dave & Buster's Cash Flow Adds Breathing Room

Cash flow gives the turnaround more flexibility. Dave & Buster’s generated $25.3 million in adjusted free cash flow in the fiscal first quarter, compared with a negative $58.8 million a year earlier.



The company ended the quarter with $499.1 million of available liquidity. Management continues to target more than $100 million in free cash flow for fiscal 2026.



Capital discipline also supports the plan. Net capital expenditures are expected to be no more than $200 million in fiscal 2026, down from approximately $270 million in fiscal 2025.

How PLAY's Zacks Signals Fit This Story

The bottom line is that PLAY has visible turnaround levers, but the operating proof is still early. Food and beverage momentum, game reinvestment, remodel economics and better cash flow are positives, while negative comps and entertainment weakness keep the stock in prove-it mode.



PLAY currently carries a Zacks Rank #4 (Sell). That rank points to caution around the near-term earnings outlook.



The stock’s Style Scores are stronger, with a VGM Score of A, Value Score of A, Growth Score of B and Momentum Score of A. These scores suggest PLAY screens well across several style factors, but Style Scores are most useful when aligned with a favorable Zacks Rank.



For now, the stronger style profile does not override the cautious rank. Investors may want clearer evidence that the operating reset is translating into sustained sales growth, margin recovery and better earnings momentum.



You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.

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The Cheesecake Factory Incorporated (CAKE) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Brinker International, Inc. (EAT) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Dave & Buster's Entertainment, Inc. (PLAY) : Free Stock Analysis Report

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

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The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.