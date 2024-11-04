Dave & Busters Entertainment Secures New Credit Facilities

Dave & Busters Entertainment ( (PLAY) ) has shared an update.

Dave & Buster’s, Inc. has amended its credit agreement to secure a new $700 million term loan and a $650 million revolving credit facility. This strategic financial move will enable the company to redeem its 7.625% Senior Secured Notes due 2025 and refinance existing loans, offering flexibility with prepayment options. Investors should note the interest rates tied to leverage, presenting an opportunity for improved financial positioning.

