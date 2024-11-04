News & Insights

Stocks

Dave & Busters Entertainment Secures New Credit Facilities

November 04, 2024 — 06:48 am EST

Written by TipRanks Auto-Generated Newsdesk for TipRanks ->

Dave & Busters Entertainment ( (PLAY) ) has shared an update.

Dave & Buster’s, Inc. has amended its credit agreement to secure a new $700 million term loan and a $650 million revolving credit facility. This strategic financial move will enable the company to redeem its 7.625% Senior Secured Notes due 2025 and refinance existing loans, offering flexibility with prepayment options. Investors should note the interest rates tied to leverage, presenting an opportunity for improved financial positioning.

Learn more about PLAY stock on TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Stocks
TipRanks
TipRanks is the most comprehensive data set of sell side analysts and hedge fund managers. TipRanks' multi-award winning platform ranks financial experts based on measured performance and the accuracy of their predictions so investors know who to trust when making investment decisions.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

PLAY

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.