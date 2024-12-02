Datasea signs sales agreement for up to 300,000 high-tech acoustc units

Datasea (DTSS)hosted a product promotion event for its acoustics high-tech products, named “5G AI: Unlocking the Future with Sound. In addition, during the event Datasea entered into a strategic sales agreement with Qingrong Digital Chain Technology for the sale of up to an aggregate of 300,000 units of the Company’s acoustic high-tech products. Under the strategic sales agreement with Qingrong, which has a term of five years, Qingrong plans to sell up to an aggregate of 300,000 units of Datasea’s acoustic products annually, including air disinfection machines and sleep aids. These products, equipped with ultrasonic core modules, offer powerful sterilization, odor elimination, air purification, and sleep enhancement, suitable for both residential and commercial use. During the term of the agreement, Qingrong will resell these products through its extensive network of thousands of home decoration stores across China.

