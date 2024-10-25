Datang International’s Power Generation Grows Amidst Rising Demand

Datang International Power Generation Co (HK:0991) has released an update.

Datang International Power Generation Co. reported a 4.1% increase in on-grid power generation for the first three quarters of 2024, totaling approximately 202.12 billion kWh. The growth was driven by significant increases in hydropower and new energy sources like wind and photovoltaic power, despite a slight decrease in the average on-grid tariff. This expansion reflects rising electricity demand and enhanced capacity in renewable energy sectors.

