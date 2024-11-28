Datang International Unveils Ambitious Financial Plans

Datang International Power Generation Co (HK:0991) has released an update.
Datang International Power Generation Co. announced a robust financial strategy for 2025, planning to raise up to RMB80 billion through equity and debt financing. The company also approved provisions for asset impairment, a merger between its subsidiaries, and a capital increase for Xinyu Second Power Company. Additionally, a significant investment in the Zhejiang Taizhou coal power project was sanctioned.
