Datang International Approves Asset Impairment Resolution

November 28, 2024 — 06:41 am EST

Datang International Power Generation Co (HK:0991) has released an update.

Datang International Power Generation Co. recently held a supervisory committee meeting where they approved a resolution on asset impairment and loss write-off for certain affiliated enterprises. This strategic move aligns with their financial policies and aims to accurately reflect the company’s asset condition and operating results.

