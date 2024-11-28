Datang International Approves Asset Impairment Resolution

Datang International Power Generation Co (HK:0991) has released an update.

Datang International Power Generation Co. recently held a supervisory committee meeting where they approved a resolution on asset impairment and loss write-off for certain affiliated enterprises. This strategic move aligns with their financial policies and aims to accurately reflect the company’s asset condition and operating results.

