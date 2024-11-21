News & Insights

Datang Environment Appoints New Deputy General Manager

November 21, 2024 — 07:37 am EST

Datang Environment Industry Group Co., Ltd. Class H (HK:1272) has released an update.

Datang Environment Industry Group Co., Ltd. has announced the resignation of Mr. Liang Xiuguang as Deputy General Manager, effective November 21, 2024, and the appointment of Mr. Ren Haitao to the position. Mr. Ren brings a wealth of experience from various roles in the China Datang Corporation Ltd., the company’s controlling shareholder. The company expressed gratitude to Mr. Liang for his service and welcomed Mr. Ren to the team.

