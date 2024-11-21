Datang Environment Appoints New Deputy General Manager

Datang Environment Industry Group Co., Ltd. Class H (HK:1272) has released an update.
Don't Miss our Black Friday Offers:
- Unlock your investing potential with TipRanks Premium - Now At 40% OFF!
- Make smarter investments with weekly expert stock picks from the Smart Investor Newsletter
Datang Environment Industry Group Co., Ltd. has announced the resignation of Mr. Liang Xiuguang as Deputy General Manager, effective November 21, 2024, and the appointment of Mr. Ren Haitao to the position. Mr. Ren brings a wealth of experience from various roles in the China Datang Corporation Ltd., the company’s controlling shareholder. The company expressed gratitude to Mr. Liang for his service and welcomed Mr. Ren to the team.
For further insights into HK:1272 stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.
Trending Articles
- Nvidia Stock Could Take a Beating from Supply Snags on Blackwell Chips
- ‘This Is Just Pure Hype,’ Says Top Investor About Tesla Stock
- Will Palantir Stock Crash to $28? Jefferies Sounds the Alarm
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.