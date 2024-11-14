Datametrex AI Limited Passes Key Resolutions

Datametrex AI Limited (TSE:DM) has released an update.

Datametrex AI Limited has successfully passed all proposed resolutions during its Annual General Meeting, including changes to its board and business operations. Key resolutions included appointing new auditors, authorizing the sale of its Health Division, and approving a name change and stock symbol.

