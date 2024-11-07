News & Insights

Datalogic Reports Revenue Growth Amidst Sector Challenges

November 07, 2024 — 11:48 am EST

Datalogic SPA (IT:DAL) has released an update.

Datalogic reported a 6.4% increase in third-quarter revenues driven by strong performance in the Data Capture segment, while the Industrial Automation segment faced challenges, leading to a revised revenue forecast. Despite the anticipated decline in overall revenue, the company expects improved industrial profitability due to cost management and maintains low financial debt. Investments in research and development remain a priority for future growth.

