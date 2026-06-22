Datadog vs. Cisco: Which Observability Stock is the Better Buy?

Datadog DDOG and Cisco Systems CSCO are key players in the growing observability market, helping enterprises monitor and optimize complex IT environments. As cloud adoption, AI workloads and digital transformation initiatives accelerate, organizations are generating larger volumes of infrastructure, application and security data, driving demand for real-time monitoring and analytics solutions.



Observability platforms have become essential for maintaining performance, reliability and security across modern technology stacks. While Datadog offers a cloud-native observability platform, Cisco has strengthened its position through the Splunk acquisition, expanding its reach across observability, security and AI operations. Both companies are well-positioned to capitalize on the expanding observability opportunity.



Let's examine the fundamentals and growth drivers of both companies to determine which stock offers a better long-term investment opportunity.

The Case for DDOG

Datadog continues to strengthen its position in observability through a platform expansion strategy that is driving higher customer adoption and spending. DDOG offers 26 products spanning infrastructure monitoring, application performance monitoring, log management, security and AI observability. This breadth has supported cross-selling momentum, with five products generating more than $100 million in annual recurring revenue (ARR) and three additional products contributing between $50 million and $100 million in ARR. Total ARR surpassed $4 billion in the first quarter of fiscal 2026, highlighting the increasing scale of the platform.



DDOG has been benefiting from strong enterprise demand. Revenues for first-quarter of fiscal 2026 increased 32% year over year, while free cash flow margin remained at 29%. Growth has been broad-based, with the non-AI customer cohort accelerating to the mid-20% range, indicating that demand extends beyond AI-native customers.



AI observability is emerging as a key catalyst. Datadog has expanded its capabilities through GPU Monitoring, LLM Observability and Bits AI offerings, enabling customers to manage complex AI environments. Adoption trends remain encouraging, with Datadog MCP Server tool calls quadrupling sequentially during the fiscal first quarter. DDOG is expanding security observability capabilities to address AI-specific threats while introducing deployment options that help customers meet data residency and compliance requirements.



Further growth is expected to be supported by FedRAMP High certification and a planned U.K. data center expansion. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for fiscal 2026 revenues is pegged at $4.31 billion, indicating 25.7% year-over-year growth.

Datadog, Inc. Price and Consensus

Datadog, Inc. price-consensus-chart | Datadog, Inc. Quote

The Case for CSCO

Cisco has been strengthening its observability position through the integration of Splunk, enabling it to offer a broader platform spanning observability and security analytics. Unlike Datadog, Cisco benefits from a large installed base across networking, data center and security infrastructure, creating opportunities to embed observability capabilities deeper within enterprise environments. This integrated approach is expected to support cross-selling and customer retention as organizations increasingly seek unified visibility across their IT operations.



CSCO has also been benefiting from strong enterprise technology spending trends. In the third quarter of fiscal 2026, revenues increased 12% year over year to $15.8 billion, while product orders grew 35% year over year, reflecting broad-based demand across enterprise, public sector and cloud customers. Cisco's recurring revenue profile continues to strengthen, with ARR reaching $31.2 billion and subscription revenues accounting for 49% of total revenues.



Agentic security observability is emerging as a key catalyst. Cisco has been expanding capabilities that combine observability, threat detection and automated response across enterprise environments. Hypershield and AI Defense extend visibility across AI deployments, while the pending acquisitions of Galileo and Astrix are expected to add agentic identity, access management and behavior monitoring capabilities, strengthening the company's observability and security portfolio.



Further growth is likely to be supported by Cisco's expanding software mix, strong cash generation and deep enterprise relationships. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for fiscal 2026 revenues is pegged at $62.95 billion, indicating 11.11% year-over-year growth.

Cisco Systems, Inc. Price and Consensus

Cisco Systems, Inc. price-consensus-chart | Cisco Systems, Inc. Quote

DDOG vs. CSCO: Price Performance and Valuation

Year to date, shares of CSCO have jumped 55.2%, trailing DDOG's 64% return. Both stocks have benefited from strong AI-related demand, with Datadog's gain led by its AI observability catalysts and Cisco's supported by its broader networking, security and AI infrastructure base.

DDOG Outperforms CSCO YTD



Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

DDOG currently trades at a forward 12-month price-to-sales (P/S) multiple of 16.86X, well above CSCO’s 7.01X. Datadog's premium to Cisco appears difficult to justify given Cisco's expanding observability footprint through Splunk, larger recurring revenue base, broader enterprise reach and growing software subscription business.

DDOG Vs CSCO : Forward 12-Month P/S Valuation



Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

Conclusion

Both Datadog and Cisco are well-positioned to capitalize on the growing observability opportunity. While Datadog continues to deliver robust growth, Cisco has significantly strengthened its position through the integration of Splunk. Given its larger recurring revenue base, broader enterprise footprint and more attractive valuation, CSCO appears to offer a more compelling investment opportunity than DDOG.



DDOG and CSCO carry a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy) each at present. You can see the complete list of today's Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.

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This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

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The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.