Datadog Moves Up In Analyst Rankings, Passing Take-Two Interactive Software

In a study of analyst recommendations at the major brokerages, for the underlying components of the S&P 500, Datadog Inc (Symbol: DDOG) has taken over the #11 spot from Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (Symbol: TTWO), according to ETF Channel
. Below is a chart of Datadog Inc versus Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. plotting their respective rank within the S&P 500 over time (DDOG plotted in blue; TTWO plotted in green):
Below is a three month price history chart comparing the stock performance of DDOG vs. TTWO:
DDOG is currently trading up about 4.1%, while TTWO is up about 0.3% midday Friday.
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