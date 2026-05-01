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DDOG

Datadog Moves Up In Analyst Rankings, Passing Take-Two Interactive Software

May 01, 2026 — 01:13 pm EDT

Written by BNK Invest for BNK Invest->

In a study of analyst recommendations at the major brokerages, for the underlying components of the S&P 500, Datadog Inc (Symbol: DDOG) has taken over the #11 spot from Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (Symbol: TTWO), according to ETF Channel. Below is a chart of Datadog Inc versus Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. plotting their respective rank within the S&P 500 over time (DDOG plotted in blue; TTWO plotted in green): Loading+chart+—+2026+TickerTech.com

Below is a three month price history chart comparing the stock performance of DDOG vs. TTWO:

DDOG,TTWO Relative Performance Chart

DDOG is currently trading up about 4.1%, while TTWO is up about 0.3% midday Friday.

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Also see:
 Preferred Stock Investing
 Institutional Holders of CSX
 Energy Stocks You Can Buy Cheaper Than Insiders Did

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

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BNK Invest
BNK Invest Inc. provides investment services and information. BNK Invest owns and operates a market news family of websites including DividendChannel, ETFChannel, StockOptionsChannel, and others, which make up an investor community featuring stock message boards, ratings, research, and strategies. BNK Invest caters to investing firms and individual investors internationally.
Preferred Stock Investing-> Institutional Holders of CSX-> Energy Stocks You Can Buy Cheaper Than Insiders Did-> More articles by this source->

Stocks mentioned

DDOG
TTWO

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