Data#3 Limited Welcomes New Director Bronwyn Morris

Data#3 Limited. (AU:DTL) has released an update.

Don't Miss our Black Friday Offers:

Data#3 Limited has announced the appointment of Bronwyn Morris as a new director, effective December 1, 2024. Morris holds a notable interest in 20,000 ordinary shares through Kohala Pty Ltd, acting as a trustee for The Burrows Family Trust. This addition to the board might intrigue investors watching the company’s leadership changes and their potential impact on stock performance.

For further insights into AU:DTL stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

Trending Articles

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.