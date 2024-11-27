Data#3 Enhances Board with New Director Appointment

Data#3 Limited. (AU:DTL) has released an update.

Don't Miss our Black Friday Offers:

Data#3 Limited, a top Australian IT services and solutions company, has appointed Bronwyn Morris as a Non-Executive Director to strengthen its board. With over 25 years of experience in finance and corporate governance, Morris will lead the Audit and Risk Committee, bringing valuable expertise to the company. This move is part of Data#3’s strategy to reinforce its leadership in the rapidly evolving IT market.

For further insights into AU:DTL stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

Trending Articles

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.