Data#3 Enhances Board with New Director Appointment

November 27, 2024 — 12:28 am EST

Data#3 Limited. (AU:DTL) has released an update.

Data#3 Limited, a top Australian IT services and solutions company, has appointed Bronwyn Morris as a Non-Executive Director to strengthen its board. With over 25 years of experience in finance and corporate governance, Morris will lead the Audit and Risk Committee, bringing valuable expertise to the company. This move is part of Data#3’s strategy to reinforce its leadership in the rapidly evolving IT market.

