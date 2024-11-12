Data Storage secures six-figure subscription-based contract

Data Storage (DTST) announced that its subsidiary, CloudFirst, has secured a six-figure subscription-based contract with the Canadian division of a Japanese motorsports manufacturer. Under the agreement, the client will leverage the company’s advanced data storage and cloud solutions.

