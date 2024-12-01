News & Insights

Stocks
AMZN

Data shows Black Friday spending rose 3.4% year-over-year, Reuters reports

December 01, 2024 — 07:05 am EST

Written by TheFly for TipRanks ->

Black Friday spending in U.S. retail stores was muted this year in contrast to a more robust rise online, as bargain-hungry Americans skipped stores in favor of their phones and laptops, according to data from Mastercard (MA) and other data providers, Reuters’ Ananya Department store chains such as Macy’s (M) and Kohl’s (KSS) as well as big-box retailer Target (TGT) could see muted sales this season, which is shorter with only 26 days between Thanksgiving and Christmas. Sales at Best Buy (BBY) and Target on Friday were relatively flat year-over-year, according to Facteus. U.S. shoppers’ strong purchases online from mobile phones, laptops, desktops and other devices potentially favored e-commerce giants such as Amazon.com (AMZN) and Walmart (WMT). E-commerce retailers including Shein, PDD‘s (PDD) Temu, and TikTok Shop also showed strong growth in sales in the seven days through Friday, compared to a year earlier, Facteus said. Overall spending on Friday rose 3.4% year-over-year, according to Mastercard SpendingPulse, the authors note.

Don't Miss our Black Friday Offers:

Published first on TheFly – the ultimate source for real-time, market-moving breaking financial news. Try Now>>

See today’s best-performing stocks on TipRanks >>

Read More on MA:

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Stocks
TipRanks
TipRanks is the most comprehensive data set of sell side analysts and hedge fund managers. TipRanks' multi-award winning platform ranks financial experts based on measured performance and the accuracy of their predictions so investors know who to trust when making investment decisions.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

AMZN
BBY
KSS
M
MA
PDD
TGT
WMT

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.