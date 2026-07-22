DAT Makes Notable Cross Below Critical Moving Average

In trading on Wednesday, shares of the ProShares Big Data Refiners ETF (Symbol: DAT) crossed below their 200 day moving average of $41.60, changing hands as low as $41.47 per share. ProShares Big Data Refiners shares are currently trading off about 3.9% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of DAT shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, DAT's low point in its 52 week range is $31.875 per share, with $49.14 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $41.47.

Click here to find out which 9 other ETFs recently crossed below their 200 day moving average »

Further DAT Research:

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