Dasin Retail Trust Seeks Insolvency Protection

December 02, 2024 — 02:44 am EST

Dasin Retail Trust (SG:CEDU) has released an update.

Dasin Retail Trust has filed for a six-month protection under Singapore’s Insolvency, Restructuring and Dissolution Act to prevent winding up and other legal actions. The application seeks to shield the Trustee-Manager from enforcement proceedings and property repossessions, pending court permission. This move aims to provide the Trust with a strategic breathing space in the face of financial challenges.

