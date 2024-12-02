Dasin Retail Trust Seeks Insolvency Protection

Dasin Retail Trust (SG:CEDU) has released an update.
Dasin Retail Trust has filed for a six-month protection under Singapore’s Insolvency, Restructuring and Dissolution Act to prevent winding up and other legal actions. The application seeks to shield the Trustee-Manager from enforcement proceedings and property repossessions, pending court permission. This move aims to provide the Trust with a strategic breathing space in the face of financial challenges.
