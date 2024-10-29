Dasin Retail Trust Schedules Hearing for China Units

Dasin Retail Trust (SG:CEDU) has released an update.

Dasin Retail Trust has announced that a hearing is set for November 7, 2024, regarding a change in legal representatives for its China subsidiaries. The move comes amidst internal conflicts within the Board, highlighting the importance for investors to remain cautious. Further updates will be shared as developments unfold.

