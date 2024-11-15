News & Insights

Dasin Retail Trust Faces Financial Challenges Amid Loan Demands

November 15, 2024 — 09:16 am EST

Dasin Retail Trust (SG:CEDU) has released an update.

Dasin Retail Trust has announced the receipt of new demand notices related to its significant loan facilities, reflecting ongoing financial challenges. The company has been engaged in restructuring exercises to manage its offshore and onshore syndicated term loans, which were initially used to finance its portfolio of malls. This situation indicates potential financial strain and highlights the importance of monitoring Dasin’s strategic financial maneuvers.

