News & Insights

Stocks

Dasin Retail Trust Announces Leadership Changes

October 27, 2024 — 11:12 am EDT

Written by TipRanks Singapore Auto-Generated Newsdesk for TipRanks ->

Dasin Retail Trust (SG:CEDU) has released an update.

Dasin Retail Trust has appointed Mr. Lyu Guoliang as the new Chairman of the Board and Mr. Wang Peng as the Chief Executive Officer, effective October 25, 2024. Mr. Lyu, who has extensive experience in real estate investments, is expected to lead the effort to restructure the company’s defaulted debts. These leadership changes mark a strategic move for Dasin Retail Trust as it navigates financial challenges.

For further insights into SG:CEDU stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Stocks
TipRanks
TipRanks is the most comprehensive data set of sell side analysts and hedge fund managers. TipRanks' multi-award winning platform ranks financial experts based on measured performance and the accuracy of their predictions so investors know who to trust when making investment decisions.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.