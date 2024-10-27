Dasin Retail Trust Announces Leadership Changes

Dasin Retail Trust (SG:CEDU) has released an update.

Dasin Retail Trust has appointed Mr. Lyu Guoliang as the new Chairman of the Board and Mr. Wang Peng as the Chief Executive Officer, effective October 25, 2024. Mr. Lyu, who has extensive experience in real estate investments, is expected to lead the effort to restructure the company’s defaulted debts. These leadership changes mark a strategic move for Dasin Retail Trust as it navigates financial challenges.

