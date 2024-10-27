Dart Mining Unveils High-Grade Gold and Antimony Results

Dart Mining NL (AU:DTM) has released an update.

Dart Mining NL has announced promising results from its Tallandoon Gold and Antimony project in North East Victoria. High-grade samples from historic workings indicate significant antimony and gold levels, with gold assays reaching up to 12.7g/t. These findings align with the current high market prices, encouraging further exploration in this under-explored region.

