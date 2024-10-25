News & Insights

Dart Mining NL Addresses Compliance Oversight

October 25, 2024 — 01:10 am EDT

Dart Mining NL (AU:DTM) has released an update.

Dart Mining NL has acknowledged a delay in filing necessary documents regarding directors’ share interests, attributing the lapse to an administrative oversight. Despite the late lodgement, the company has emphasized its commitment to compliance by reiterating disclosure requirements to its directors and reviewing its governance policies. The firm aims to reinforce vigilance in adhering to regulatory obligations to avoid future breaches.

