Darling Ingredients Q2 Earnings on Deck: What to Expect From DAR?

Darling Ingredients Inc. DAR is likely to witness a top-and bottom-line increase when it reports second-quarter 2026 earnings on July 30. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for revenues is pegged at $1.8 billion, suggesting growth of 21.8% from the year-ago period figure.



The consensus mark for earnings has risen from $1.28 to $1.45 over the past seven days, which implies substantial growth from 9 cents reported in the year-ago period. DAR has a trailing four-quarter surprise of 16.1%, on average.

Darling Ingredients Inc. Price, Consensus and EPS Surprise





Darling Ingredients Inc. price-consensus-eps-surprise-chart | Darling Ingredients Inc. Quote

Factors Likely to Influence DAR’s Upcoming Results

Darling Ingredients’ second-quarter performance is likely to have benefited from a more favorable operating environment, improving commodity markets and continued operational execution across its global platform. Management expected earnings momentum to strengthen as 2026 progressed and projected core ingredients EBITDA of $260-$275 million for the quarter.



Higher fat and protein prices are expected to have supported revenues and margins, with the acceleration in North American fat prices beginning in March and expected to flow through during May and June. Strong poultry volumes, healthy global raw-material availability, improved product quality and sales into higher-value markets are likely to have provided additional support.



Growing collagen demand in Europe and Asia, broader applications across food, nutrition and health products, and favorable pricing and product mix are likely to have aided the Food business. Fuel results may also have increased sharply, as Diamond Green Diesel was expected to produce roughly 320 million gallons and operate near full capacity amid constructive renewable-diesel margins. Higher European energy prices may have supported non-DGD operations as well.



However, stagnant cattle supplies, commodity-price realization lags and early-quarter tariff-related pressure in Brazil may have limited some margin upside.

Earnings Whispers for DAR

Our proven model doesn’t conclusively predict an earnings beat for Darling Ingredients this time. The combination of a positive Earnings ESP and a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), 2 (Buy) or 3 (Hold) increases the odds of an earnings beat, which is not the case here.



Darling Ingredients currently carries a Zacks Rank #3 and has an Earnings ESP of 0.00%. You can uncover the best stocks to buy or sell before they’re reported with our Earnings ESP Filter.

Stocks With the Favorable Combination

Here are some companies worth considering, as our model shows that these have the right combination of elements to beat on earnings this reporting cycle.



Archer-Daniels-Midland Company ADM currently has an Earnings ESP of +11.52% and a Zacks Rank of 2. The consensus estimate for ADM’s quarterly revenues is pinned at $22.4 billion, which calls for 5.7% growth from the figure reported in the prior-year quarter. You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.



The Zacks Consensus Estimate for Archer-Daniels’ upcoming quarter’s EPS is pegged at $1.27, which implies a 36.6% rise year over year. ADM delivered a trailing four-quarter earnings surprise of 5.4%, on average.



Kimberly-Clark Corporation KMB currently has an Earnings ESP of +1.43% and a Zacks Rank of 3. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for Kimberly-Clark’s upcoming quarterly revenues is pegged at $4.2 billion. The figure indicates a 1.7% increase from the prior-year quarter.



The Zacks Consensus Estimate for Kimberly-Clark’s quarterly earnings per share is pegged at $2.00, suggesting a 4.2% gain from the year-ago period figure. KMB delivered a trailing four-quarter earnings surprise of 19.1%, on average.



Monster Beverage Corporation MNST currently has an Earnings ESP of +2.61% and a Zacks Rank of 3. The consensus estimate for Monster Beverage’s quarterly revenues is pinned at $2.4 billion, which implies 14.5% growth from the figure reported in the prior-year quarter.



The Zacks Consensus Estimate for the upcoming quarter’s EPS is pegged at 59 cents, which calls for a 13.5% jump year over year. MNST delivered a trailing four-quarter earnings surprise of 9.6%, on average.

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Darling Ingredients Inc. (DAR) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Archer Daniels Midland Company (ADM) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Kimberly-Clark Corporation (KMB) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Monster Beverage Corporation (MNST) : Free Stock Analysis Report

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

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The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.