DarkPulse Strengthens Board and Strategic Alliances

DarkPulse, Inc. has appointed George Pappas to its Board of Directors, leveraging his extensive experience in national security and intelligence to enhance itsglobal marketposition. As the new Chief Government Relations Officer, Pappas will drive strategic alliances, focusing on intelligent infrastructure and border security. His appointment signals DarkPulse’s commitment to integrating innovative technology with industry expertise to expand its influence in the security and telecom sectors.

