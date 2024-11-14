Dark Star Minerals Eyes Promising Uranium Asset

Dark Star Minerals, Inc. (TSE:BATT) has released an update.

Dark Star Minerals Inc. has entered into a definitive option agreement to potentially acquire the Ghost Lake Property, a promising uranium asset located in Newfoundland and Labrador’s Central Mineral Belt. This strategic move aims to expand Dark Star’s exploration portfolio with a focus on high-potential uranium targets. The company is eager to explore the property’s mineral potential, building on historical exploration efforts.

