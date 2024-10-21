Dare Bioscience announces common stock purchase agreement fo up to $15M

Dare Bioscience (DARE) entered into a $15M common stock purchase agreement and registration rights agreement with Lincoln Park Capital Fund. Under the terms and conditions of the purchase agreement, Dare will have the right, from time to time and at its sole discretion, to sell up to $15M of its stock to LPC over a 24-month period, subject to a registration statement covering the resale by LPC of shares issued and sold under the purchase agreement being filed and declared effective by the Securities and Exchange Commission and satisfaction of the other conditions in the purchase agreement. Dare will control the timing and amount of any sales to LPC, and LPC is obligated to make purchases in accordance with the purchase agreement. LPC will purchase any common stock sold under the purchase agreement at prices based on prevailing market prices of Dare’s common stock at the time Dare initiates each sale. There is no upper limit to the per share price LPC may pay to purchase such common stock. As part of the agreement, LPC has agreed not to cause or engage in any direct or indirect short selling or hedging of the Company’s common stock. No warrants are being issued in this transaction, and there are no limitations on the Company’s use of proceeds from sales to LPC under the purchase agreement. Furthermore, the purchase agreement does not contain any rights of first refusal, participation rights, penalties or liquidated damages provisions in favor of any party. The Company will issue shares of its common stock to LPC in consideration for its commitment to purchase shares under the purchase agreement. Dare may terminate the purchase agreement at any time, in its sole discretion, with no additional cost or penalty.

