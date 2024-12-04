Darden price target lowered to $206 from $209 at Citi

Citi lowered the firm’s price target on Darden (DRI) to $206 from $209 and keeps a Buy rating on the shares. The firm expects Olive Garden same-store sales softness remains an issue in the quarter and that bears will “potentially push more structural cases for the brand’s challenges.” However, the firm balances that heading into the quarter with the potential for Uber (UBER) commentary on the call to “quickly shift investor focus” to one-year same-store sales inflections in the second half of FY25 and implications for FY26 numbers, the analyst tells investors in a preview ahead of the company’s Q2 report.

