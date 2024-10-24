Danone Q3 Sales Down 1.2%, But Like-for-like Sales Up 4.2%

News & Insights

(RTTNews) - Danone S.A. (DANOY.PK), a food and beverage company, Thursday reported sales of 6.826 billion euros for the third quarter, 1.2 percent down from 6.906 billion euros in the comparable quarter last year.

On a like-for-like basis, sales increased 4.2 percent, driven primarily by 3.6 percent growth in volume/mix.

Looking forward, the company has confirmed its outlook for full-year like-for-like sales growth in the range of 3 percent - 5 percent.

