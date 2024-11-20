Danimer Scientific’s Financial Struggles: Cash Flow Concerns and Bankruptcy Risks

Danimer Scientific, Inc. (DNMR) has disclosed a new risk, in the Accounting & Financial Operations category.

Danimer Scientific, Inc. faces significant business risks due to its negative cash flow and insufficient financial resources, casting doubt on its ability to continue operations. Despite projected revenue growth in 2025, the company lacks contracted revenues and adequate liquidity to sustain operations for the next twelve months. The company may need to raise additional capital through equity or debt, which could lead to shareholder dilution and uncertainty about its financial viability. Failure to secure financing could result in bankruptcy or asset liquidation, jeopardizing shareholder investments.

Overall, Wall Street has a Hold consensus rating on DNMR stock based on 1 Hold.

