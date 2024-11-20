News & Insights

Stocks

Danimer Scientific’s Financial Struggles: Cash Flow Concerns and Bankruptcy Risks

November 20, 2024 — 01:00 am EST

Written by TipRanks Auto-Generated Newsdesk for TipRanks ->

Danimer Scientific, Inc. (DNMR) has disclosed a new risk, in the Accounting & Financial Operations category.

Don't Miss our Black Friday Offers:

Danimer Scientific, Inc. faces significant business risks due to its negative cash flow and insufficient financial resources, casting doubt on its ability to continue operations. Despite projected revenue growth in 2025, the company lacks contracted revenues and adequate liquidity to sustain operations for the next twelve months. The company may need to raise additional capital through equity or debt, which could lead to shareholder dilution and uncertainty about its financial viability. Failure to secure financing could result in bankruptcy or asset liquidation, jeopardizing shareholder investments.

Overall, Wall Street has a Hold consensus rating on DNMR stock based on 1 Hold.

To learn more about Danimer Scientific, Inc.’s risk factors, click here.

Trending Articles

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Stocks
TipRanks
TipRanks is the most comprehensive data set of sell side analysts and hedge fund managers. TipRanks' multi-award winning platform ranks financial experts based on measured performance and the accuracy of their predictions so investors know who to trust when making investment decisions.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

DNMR

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.