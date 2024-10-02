Daniel Ives Weighs in on Nvidia Stock Following AI Partnership With Accenture

Nvidia (NASDAQ:NVDA) is at the forefront of the AI revolution, with enterprises eager to capitalize on the new paradigm.

Enter Accenture, which has partnered with Nvidia to drive this momentum forward. On Wednesday, the IT giant unveiled its new Nvidia Business Group, designed to help enterprises accelerate AI adoption at scale.

This new initiative will kick off with 30,000 professionals receiving training worldwide to assist clients in reimagining processes and enhancing enterprise AI adoption through AI agents, so to increase productivity and growth. According to Accenture, its AI Refinery platform will support companies in launching their “custom agentic AI journeys” by utilizing the complete Nvidia AI Stack, which includes Nvidia AI Foundry, AI Enterprise, and Omniverse.

Analyst Daniel Ives points out that Accenture’s AI initiatives have been impressive, resulting in $3 billion in bookings during the past fiscal year, with CEO Julie Sweet playing a significant role in shaping the future of AI in the enterprise sector.

No one is shaping the AI revolution more than Nvidia, however, as its GPUs have become “the new oil and gold in the IT landscape,” thus making it easy to understand the importance of the collaboration.

“With this marquee partnership formed to boost corporate adoption of AI, we believe this speaks to the next enterprise phase in the AI Revolution with the 2nd/3rd/4th derivatives playing out across the tech world,” Ives went on to say. “AI starts with the Godfather of AI Jensen and Nvidia but the ramifications for broader tech are essentially a 4th Industrial Revolution now being built out across semis, software, infrastructure, internet, and smartphones over the next 12 to 18 months.”

Overall, Wall Street analysts are pretty well unified in their views on Nvidia – the stock has 39 Buy reviews, against 3 Holds, for a Strong Buy analyst consensus rating. Currently priced at $118.85, the stock has an average price target of $152.44, indicating a potential upside of about 28% for the next 12 months. (See Nvidia stock forecast)

To find good ideas for stocks trading at attractive valuations, visit TipRanks’ Best Stocks to Buy, a tool that unites all of TipRanks’ equity insights.

Disclaimer: The opinions expressed in this article are solely those of the featured analyst. The content is intended to be used for informational purposes only. It is very important to do your own analysis before making any investment.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.