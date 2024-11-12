News & Insights

Danaos Corporation Sees Revenue Boost Amid Fleet Expansion

November 12, 2024 — 05:11 pm EST

Danaos (DAC) has released an update.

Danaos Corporation reported a 7.1% increase in operating revenues for Q3 2024 compared to the same period in 2023, driven by the addition of Capesize drybulk vessels which contributed $20.6 million. However, the segment of container vessels saw a slight decline in revenue due to lower charter rates and vessel disposals. The company also experienced higher voyage and operating expenses due to the expanded fleet, alongside increased interest expenses due to higher indebtedness.

