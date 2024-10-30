News & Insights

Danakali Limited Advances in Eritrea and Saudi Arabia

October 30, 2024 — 02:33 am EDT

Danakali Limited (AU:DNK) has released an update.

Danakali Limited has successfully completed its second cash distribution to shareholders, totaling $7.4 million, as part of the $162 million proceeds from the sale of its share in the Colluli Potash Project. The company is also exploring new opportunities in Eritrea and Saudi Arabia, focusing on the Ela Gedel license area, which is promising for copper and gold. Danakali continues to prioritize capital preservation while assessing listing and other liquidity options.

