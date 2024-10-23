Danaher price target lowered to $300 from $310 at Raymond James

Raymond James analyst Andrew Cooper lowered the firm’s price target on Danaher (DHR) to $300 from $310 and keeps an Outperform rating on the shares. Danaher’s Q3 print kept with the trend of quarterly beats but included respiratory pull forward and saw guidance, and the tone for 2025 that left investors “somewhat underwhelmed,” the analyst says. The signs in bioprocessing, such as high single digit quarter over quarter order growth vs. a typical seasonal decline and a book:bill reaching 1x are positive and support the reiterated high single digit exit rate, the firm says.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.