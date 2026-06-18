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DHR

Danaher Moves Up In Analyst Rankings, Passing Dow

June 18, 2026 — 12:02 pm EDT

Written by BNK Invest for BNK Invest->

In a study of analyst recommendations at the major brokerages, for the underlying components of the S&P 500, Danaher Corp (Symbol: DHR) has taken over the #42 spot from Dow Inc (Symbol: DOW), according to ETF Channel. Below is a chart of Danaher Corp versus Dow Inc plotting their respective rank within the S&P 500 over time (DHR plotted in blue; DOW plotted in green): Loading+chart+—+2026+TickerTech.com

Below is a three month price history chart comparing the stock performance of DHR vs. DOW:

DHR,DOW Relative Performance Chart

DHR is currently trading up about 0.1%, while DOW is off about 2.6% midday Thursday.

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Further DHR Research:

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

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BNK Invest
BNK Invest Inc. provides investment services and information. BNK Invest owns and operates a market news family of websites including DividendChannel, ETFChannel, StockOptionsChannel, and others, which make up an investor community featuring stock message boards, ratings, research, and strategies. BNK Invest caters to investing firms and individual investors internationally.
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