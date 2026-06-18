Danaher Moves Up In Analyst Rankings, Passing Dow

In a study of analyst recommendations at the major brokerages, for the underlying components of the S&P 500, Danaher Corp (Symbol: DHR) has taken over the #42 spot from Dow Inc (Symbol: DOW), according to ETF Channel . Below is a chart of Danaher Corp versus Dow Inc plotting their respective rank within the S&P 500 over time (DHR plotted in blue; DOW plotted in green):

Below is a three month price history chart comparing the stock performance of DHR vs. DOW:

DHR is currently trading up about 0.1%, while DOW is off about 2.6% midday Thursday.

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Further DHR Research:

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