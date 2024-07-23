Danaher (DHR) Q2 Earnings Beat, Biotechnology Sales Dip Y/Y

Danaher Corporation’s DHR second-quarter 2024 adjusted earnings (excluding 50 cents from non-recurring items) of $1.72 per share surpassed the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $1.57. The bottom line declined 0.6% year over year.



Danaher’s net sales of $5.7 billion outperformed the consensus estimate of $5.6 billion. However, the metric declined 3% year over year due to lower core sales in the Biotechnology segment.



Organic sales decreased 3.5%. Acquisitions had a positive impact of 2% on quarterly sales while adverse foreign-currency translations lowered sales by 1.5%.

Segmental Discussion

On Sep 30, 2023, Danaher completed the separation of its Environmental & Applied Solutions segment. It currently operates under the operating segments discussed below.



Revenues from the Life Sciences segment totaled $1.8 billion, down 1.5% year over year. We expected the Life Sciences segment’s revenues to be $1.8 billion. Core sales dipped 5.5% year over year. Acquisitions/divestitures led to a 6% increase in sales. Operating profit was $233 million, down 31.5% year over year.



Revenues from the Diagnostics segment totaled $2.3 billion, up 1.5% year over year. Our estimate for revenues in the quarter was $2.2 billion. Core sales increased 3% year over year. Foreign currency had a negative impact of 1.5%. Operating profit was $556 million, up 31.1% on a year-over-year basis.



Revenues from the Biotechnology segment totaled $1.7 billion, down 7% year over year. Our estimate for the quarter was $1.6 billion. Core sales dropped 9% for the segment. Operating profit was $462 million, down 3.8% year over year.

Margin Profile

In the second quarter, Danaher’s cost of sales increased 10.8% year over year to $2.3 billion. Gross profit of $3.4 billion increased 3.3% year over year. The gross margin in the quarter was 59.7% compared with 56.1% in the year-ago quarter.



Selling, general and administrative expenses of $1.9 billion recorded an increase of 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. Research and development expenses were $391 million, up 8.3% year over year.



Danaher’s operating profit increased 0.4% year over year to $1.2 billion. Operating margin increased to 20.3% from 19.7% in the year-ago quarter.

Balance Sheet and Cash Flow

Exiting the second quarter, DHR had cash and equivalents of $2.4 billion compared with $5.9 billion in 2023 end. Long-term debt was $16.3 billion at the end of the quarter compared with $16.7 billion at the end of December 2023.



Danaher generated net cash of $3.2 billion from operating activities in the first six months of 2024 compared with $3.9 billion in the previous year’s quarter. Capital expenditures totaled $578 million in the same period, down 2.9% year over year. Adjusted free cash flow was $1.1 billion in the first six months of 2024.



In the first six months of 2024, DHR paid out dividends of $377 million, up around 10.7% on a year-over-year basis.

Outlook

For the third quarter of 2024, Danaher expects adjusted core revenues from continuing operations to decline in low-single digits on a year-over-year basis.

The same is also anticipated to decrease in low-single digits on a year-over-year basis in 2024.

