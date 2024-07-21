Dana Samuelson: Never More Bullish on Gold, Silver Can Easily Break Higher

Dana Samuelson of American Gold Exchange discussed his outlook for gold and silver prices in both the short and long term, and mentioned which physical products he recommends investors look into.

"I wouldn't be surprised to see silver make a US$5 or US$10 move from here very quickly, especially if gold can break a little above its all-time high," he explained on the sidelines of the the Rule Symposium.

He was speaking a week before gold did exactly that. Samuelson added, "If gold makes a run at a new high and gets into the US$2,500 (per ounce) range, I think silver could be US$45, US$50 (per ounce) very quickly."

Watch the interview above for more from Samuelson on gold and silver, as well as platinum and palladium

