Dana Holding Announces Leadership Change and Strategic Shift

Dana Incorporated has appointed R. Bruce McDonald as its new Chairman and CEO, succeeding James Kamsickas. The company plans to sell its Off-Highway business and implement a $200 million cost-reduction strategy to enhance shareholder value. Despite these changes, Dana reaffirms its 2024 financial guidance, aiming to strengthen its balance sheet amid industry challenges.

