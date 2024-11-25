News & Insights

Dana Holding Announces Leadership Change and Strategic Shift

November 25, 2024 — 08:22 pm EST

An announcement from Dana Holding ( (DAN) ) is now available.

Dana Incorporated has appointed R. Bruce McDonald as its new Chairman and CEO, succeeding James Kamsickas. The company plans to sell its Off-Highway business and implement a $200 million cost-reduction strategy to enhance shareholder value. Despite these changes, Dana reaffirms its 2024 financial guidance, aiming to strengthen its balance sheet amid industry challenges.

