Is Dana (DAN) a Great Value Stock Right Now?

The proven Zacks Rank system focuses on earnings estimates and estimate revisions to find winning stocks. Nevertheless, we know that our readers all have their own perspectives, so we are always looking at the latest trends in value, growth, and momentum to find strong picks.

Of these, value investing is easily one of the most popular ways to find great stocks in any market environment. Value investors use a variety of methods, including tried-and-true valuation metrics, to find these stocks.

On top of the Zacks Rank, investors can also look at our innovative Style Scores system to find stocks with specific traits. For example, value investors will want to focus on the "Value" category. Stocks with high Zacks Ranks and "A" grades for Value will be some of the highest-quality value stocks on the market today.

One stock to keep an eye on is Dana (DAN). DAN is currently holding a Zacks Rank of #1 (Strong Buy) and a Value grade of A. The stock is trading with a P/E ratio of 8.35, which compares to its industry's average of 18.85. Over the last 12 months, DAN's Forward P/E has been as high as 13.55 and as low as 5.44, with a median of 9.

DAN is also sporting a PEG ratio of 0.43. This metric is used similarly to the famous P/E ratio, but the PEG ratio also takes into account the stock's expected earnings growth rate. DAN's industry currently sports an average PEG of 1. Within the past year, DAN's PEG has been as high as 0.87 and as low as 0.27, with a median of 0.37.

Investors should also recognize that DAN has a P/B ratio of 1.48. The P/B ratio is used to compare a stock's market value with its book value, which is defined as total assets minus total liabilities. This stock's P/B looks attractive against its industry's average P/B of 2.96. Within the past 52 weeks, DAN's P/B has been as high as 1.75 and as low as 0.72, with a median of 1.12.

Value investors also use the P/S ratio. The P/S ratio is is calculated as price divided by sales. This is a prefered metric because revenue can't really be manipulated, so sales are often a truer performance indicator. DAN has a P/S ratio of 0.21. This compares to its industry's average P/S of 0.58.

These figures are just a handful of the metrics value investors tend to look at, but they help show that Dana is likely being undervalued right now. Considering this, as well as the strength of its earnings outlook, DAN feels like a great value stock at the moment.

