Dalata Hotel Group Sees UBS Boost Holdings

October 29, 2024 — 11:52 am EDT

Dalata Hotel (GB:DAL) has released an update.

Dalata Hotel Group has announced a significant change in its major holdings, with UBS Group AG increasing its financial instrument holdings to 3.36% as of October 25, 2024. This movement highlights UBS’s strategic position in Dalata, reflecting potential growth opportunities as investors keep a close eye on the hospitality sector.

