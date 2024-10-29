Dalata Hotel Group Sees UBS Boost Holdings

Dalata Hotel (GB:DAL) has released an update.

Dalata Hotel Group has announced a significant change in its major holdings, with UBS Group AG increasing its financial instrument holdings to 3.36% as of October 25, 2024. This movement highlights UBS’s strategic position in Dalata, reflecting potential growth opportunities as investors keep a close eye on the hospitality sector.

