Dalata Hotel Group Announces Voting Rights and Growth

December 02, 2024 — 05:14 am EST

Dalata Hotel (GB:DAL) has released an update.

Dalata Hotel Group plc has announced that as of December 2, 2024, the total number of voting rights in the company is 213,457,095, with no shares held in treasury. This follows their ambitious expansion strategy across Ireland, the UK, and Continental Europe, where they operate a portfolio including 56 hotels. Investors can note the company’s solid financial performance, with a reported revenue of €302 million for the first half of 2024.

