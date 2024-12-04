Daktronics reports Q2 EPS 22c vs 5c last year

Reports Q2 revenue $208.3M vs $199.37M last year. Reece Kurtenbach, Daktronics (DAKT) Chairman, President and Chief Executive Officer, commented, “We delivered strong second fiscal quarter results and made steady progress on our recently announced strategic and digital transformation initiatives. We generated record cash flow from operations of $43.3 million, as our order backlog continued to be reduced in level and in relation to steady sales, reaching total cash flow from operations of $62.8 million for the first half of the year. We completed innovative and visually striking installations at the L.A. Clippers’ Intuit Dome, the Miami HEAT’s Kaseya Center that have both drawn attention in trade and social media. We also served other customers with the completion and update to the latest digital technologies at numerous college and high school sporting facilities and commercial locations.”

