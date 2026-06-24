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Daktronics Reports Net Income In Q4

June 24, 2026 — 07:53 am EDT

Written by RTTNews.com for RTTNews->

(RTTNews) - Daktronics (DAKT) reported fourth quarter net income of $8.4 million compared to a loss of $9.4 million, prior year. Profit per share was $0.17 compared to a loss per share of $0.19. Adjusted net income increased to $13.1 million from $8.8 million, prior year. Adjusted EPS was $0.27 compared to $0.18.

Fourth quarter sales were $208.6 million, up 20.9% from a year ago. New orders for products and services were $222.0 million, down 7.7% from prior year.

In pre-market trading on NasdaqGS, Daktronics shares are up 9.4 percent to $22.00.

For more earnings news, earnings calendar, and earnings for stocks, visit rttnews.com.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

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