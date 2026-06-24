Daktronics Reports Net Income In Q4

(RTTNews) - Daktronics (DAKT) reported fourth quarter net income of $8.4 million compared to a loss of $9.4 million, prior year. Profit per share was $0.17 compared to a loss per share of $0.19. Adjusted net income increased to $13.1 million from $8.8 million, prior year. Adjusted EPS was $0.27 compared to $0.18.

Fourth quarter sales were $208.6 million, up 20.9% from a year ago. New orders for products and services were $222.0 million, down 7.7% from prior year.

In pre-market trading on NasdaqGS, Daktronics shares are up 9.4 percent to $22.00.

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