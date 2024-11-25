Daiwa Securities Earns Top MSCI ESG Rating Again

Daiwa (JP:8601) has released an update.
Daiwa Securities Group Inc. has achieved the highest MSCI ESG Rating of ‘AAA’ for three years running, highlighting its effective management of environmental, social, and governance risks. The company is also part of prominent MSCI ESG indices, reflecting its commitment to sustainability and enhancing corporate value as part of its ‘Vision 2030’.
