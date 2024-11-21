Daiwa Partners with Airborne for Aircraft Leasing

Daiwa (JP:8601) has released an update.

Daiwa Securities Group and Airborne Capital Limited have formed a strategic alliance to enhance their capabilities in the aircraft leasing sector, a rapidly growing area of alternative investment. This collaboration aims to leverage Daiwa’s extensive customer base and Airborne’s expertise in aircraft asset management to offer innovative leasing solutions, meeting the evolving needs of high-net-worth clients. The joint venture will also consolidate resources and expertise to capitalize on the promising growth of the global commercial aircraft market.

