Daily Dividend Report: SPGI,MKC,GIS,JEF,CAC

The Board of Directors of S&P Global has approved a cash dividend on the Corporation's common stock for the third quarter of 2023. The dividend of $0.90 is payable on September 12, 2023, to shareholders of record on August 28, 2023. The annualized dividend rate is $3.60 per share. The Company has paid a dividend each year since 1937 and is one of fewer than 25 companies in the S&P 500— that has increased its dividend annually for at least the last 50 years.
The Board of Directors of McCormick declared a quarterly dividend of $0.39 per share on its common stocks, payable July 24, 2023 to shareholders of record July 10, 2023. McCormick's current annualized dividend rate of $1.56 per share represents an increase of 5% over the annual dividend of $1.48 per share paid in fiscal year 2022. This is the 99th year of consecutive dividend payments by the Company.
The General Mills board of directors declared a quarterly dividend of $0.59 per share, payable August 1, 2023, to shareholders of record July 10, 2023. This represents a 9 percent increase from the previous quarterly rate of $0.54 per share. General Mills and its predecessor company have paid dividends without interruption for 124 years.
The Jefferies Board of Directors declared a quarterly cash dividend equal to $0.30 per Jefferies common share, payable on August 25, 2023 to record holders of Jefferies common shares on August 14, 2023. We currently have a $250 million authorization for future share repurchases.
Gregory A. Dufour, President and Chief Executive Officer of Camden National, announced today that the board of directors of the Company declared a quarterly dividend of $0.42 per share. This quarterly payout results in an annualized dividend yield of 5.26% based on the June 26, 2023 closing price of the Company's common stock at $31.91 per share as reported by NASDAQ. The dividend is payable on July 31, 2023 to shareholders of record on July 14, 2023.
