SM Energy today announces that its Board of Directors approved the increased quarterly cash dividend of $0.18 per share of common stock outstanding. The dividend will be paid on February 5, 2024, to stockholders of record as of the close of business on January 19, 2024.

BankUnited today announced that its Board of Directors has declared a quarterly cash dividend of $0.27 per common share. The dividend will be payable on January 31, 2024 to stockholders of record at the close of business on January 12, 2024.

Global Water Resources, a pure-play water resource management company, has declared, under its dividend policy a monthly cash dividend in the amount of $0.02508 per common share, an annualized dividend rate of $0.30096 per share. The dividend will be payable on January 31, 2024, to holders of record at the close of business on January 17, 2024.

Cousins Properties previously today that its Board of Directors has declared a cash dividend of $0.32 per common share for the fourth quarter of 2023. The fourth quarter dividend will be payable on January 16, 2024 to common shareholders of record on January 4, 2024.

VIDEO: Daily Dividend Report: SM,BKU,GWRS,CUZ

