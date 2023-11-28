Daily Dividend Report: PCG,CWCO,HOG,FSV,ESLT

PG&E Ctoday announced the company is declaring a cash dividend on its common stock for the first time since 2017. Reinstating the common dividend reflects Pacific Gas and Electric's substantial progress in becoming a safe and stable utility that can now attract more long-term investors. The reinstatement of the common stock dividend does not impact customer rates or bills. PG&E declared a regular quarterly cash dividend on its common stock of $0.01 per share. The dividend is payable on January 15, 2024, to shareholders of record as of December 29, 2023. Moving forward, PG&E Corporation expects to pay a common stock dividend to shareholders every quarter from its net income

Consolidated Water, a leading developer and operator of advanced water supply and treatment plants, today announced that its board of directors has approved a quarterly cash dividend of $0.095 per share for the first quarter of 2024. The cash dividend is payable on January 31, 2024 to shareholders of record at the close of business on January 2, 2024.

The Harley-Davidson Board of Directors has approved a cash dividend of $0.165 per share for the fourth quarter of 2023. The dividend is payable December 27, 2023 to the shareholders of record of the Company's common stock as of December 11, 2023.

FirstService announced today that its Board of Directors has declared a quarterly cash dividend on the outstanding Common Shares of US$0.225 per Common Share. The dividend is payable on January 5, 2024 to holders of Common Shares of record at the close of business on December 29, 2023.

The Elbit Systems Board of Directors declared a dividend of $0.50 per share. The dividend's record date is December 26, 2023. The dividend will be paid on January 8, 2024, after deduction of withholding tax, at the rate of 16.8%.

